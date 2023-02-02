DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A local high school girls’ sports team is having a lot of success.

Apollo High School Girls’ Bowling is heading to the state tournament held in Louisville next week. The team finished as the runner up in the Region One Tournament in Paducah and punched their ticket to the state tournament.

The girls that will be competing in the tournament are:

Sophie O’Bryan

Gracie Brown

Rikki Overall

Madison Emmick

Elizabeth Layson

Cassidy Joines

Taylor Vance

Alivia Waltrip

Addison Wells

The team members’ scores throughout the season averaged above 1-40, with a high score of 2-42 by senior Rikki Overall. The team’s coach, Kerrie Franklin, tells us that the team was 13 and 2 this season and won the McCracken County Invitational Tournament in December.