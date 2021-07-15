Daviess County returning heavy experience for 2021 season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Not many teams in the Tri-State can boast that they’re returning their leading passer, rusher, receivers, and even tacklers, but Daviess County can.

The Panthers may have had a lackluster 3-5 season last year, but in high school football, experience is paramount – and the Panthers have a lot of it. Eighteen of 22 starters will be returning to the field for the 2021 season.

It all starts with senior quarterback Joe Humphreys. He was one of the best quarterbacks in Owensboro last year, throwing for 21 touchdowns and over 1500 yards.

“We’re going to have almost all of our returning skill positions back,” Humphreys said. “We’re going to be really senior-heavy. A lot of us have been playing together since we were sophomores, so I think we should have a really good year. I’m expecting a lot.”

Humphreys will also have his man in the backfield, junior Bryson Parm. He added 14 touchdowns and over 1000 yards on the ground last year as a sophomore.

Add in a talented group of returning receivers and the top four tacklers last season, and you have any coach’s dream headed into a football season.



“We have exceeded expectations when they were young,” Brannon said. “You watch last year and you see their physical maturity and their growth. They’re bigger and they’re stronger and they’re faster, and they’re experienced. If you take those two things and combine them, then we’re really excited about that.”

That positivity is radiating throughout Brannon’s locker room. For the offensive line, it means less time spent on installation because the team is already confident in the system.

“Experience means a lot because everyone, especially lineman, all work as a unit,” said junior center Isaac Blue. “It’s easier to get things done when we all know what we’re doing and have experience.”

We’ll find out if that experience will pay off when Daviess County plays Meade Co. on Aug. 20.



(This story was originally published on July 15, 2021)