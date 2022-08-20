OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hydro Fair took place on the Ohio River bringing in some of the best boat racers from around the area including a few racers from New Zealand.

The races were part of the Grand Prix APBA Summer National Championship.

For Andrew Tate with the Synder Steeler took the lead in his race and never relinquished it back but when you’re a 4th generation boat racer, the instincts start to kick in when on the water.

Emily Suver is not new to the water either but the Hydro Fair was her first event in competitive racing since boat school.