Deaconess Sports Park to host youth baseball event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Tri-State League is planning to bring a mix of local and regional baseball teams for a 40 team event on Sunday and Monday.

Director of Sports Facilities at Deaconess Sports Park and Goebel Soccer Complex, Tim Fulton, says the facilities have heightened sanitation practices and is encouraging fans and players to follow social distancing guidelines.

Officials say the tournament is the first of many at Deaconess Sports Park this Summer, with tournaments scheduled from mid-June until the end of August.

The event is projected to generate approximately $125,000 in tourism economic impact for the Tri-State.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

