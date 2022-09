FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern running back Devan Roberts is the week #3 Home Team Friday MVP winner.

Roberts wins the award after racking up 180 totals yards and 4 touchdowns in a win last Friday against Washington.

“He’s been great all year,” says Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart. “Makes big plays. The offensive line did a great job for him on Friday night. He made some plays in the passing game as well.”

Roberts wins with 83% of the online vote.