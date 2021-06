BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Devin Mockobee just could not pass up the opportunity to play at his dream school.

The Boonville star running back has flipped his commitment to Navy, and has now committed to Purdue.

Mockobee ran for over 1,800 yards last season and scored 27 touchdowns in only 8 games.

He also hold schools records for career touchdowns (54) and most yards in a single game (419).

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2021)