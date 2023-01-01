(WEHT) – From a walk-on…to a star. Devin Mockobee is proving his worth in West Lafayette. As a multi-sport athlete in Boonville, Mockobee first committed to his one scholarship offer – a chance to play at Navy – before making the switch to Purdue.

“Ever since I went to a camp there,” said Mockobee. “Purdue had always sort of been my top school for me, so I had told myself like if I ever had a shot to go there, like no matter what, I always knew I sort of wanted to take that.”

Mockobee said two weeks before he was supposed to go to Annapolis, he got the invite from the Boilers. Coming out of fall camp, he was deep on the running back depth chart, so he didn’t see much playing time in his future. But that all changed week five at Minnesota.

“Right toward the end where I had the big run that set up the go ahead touchdown. I’d say that’s where it really set me up to finally get that start in Nebraska.”

Mockobee’s season high 178 yards against Nebraska was where his season really took off.

“They trusted me more. They had more faith in me to be able to say like hey, if we give this guy the ball, we think he might actually be able to do something with it and be productive.”

Throughout the 2022 season, Mockobee has recorded 920 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, inching his way to 1000 yards on the ground. It was a stellar performance that he says even surprised himself.

“I knew that if I got the chance to play this season, I felt like I could be productive but I wasn’t really expecting the amount of production that I actually made this year. And just seeing what I’ve done this year so far, it just told me there should be good things coming in the next few years.”

Mockobee has been supported by his family all season long, making the trip from Boonville to every home game as well as away games nearby. And when new head coach Ryan Walters stepped in, Mockobee got his support also right from the start.

“The first thing he ever said to us all was just having me stand up and then tell me that I was on scholarship now. I was definitely very surprised about it. Getting it the fashion that it did. I think it was really cool.”

“Where’s Devin at?” Walters asked as he walked into a team meeting. “Devin, what’s up man? Stand up, bro. So obviously I played against y’all, right? When I found out he was a walk-on I was like ‘[what’s] going on over there?’ So, first order of business I’m going to pull rank right now. You’re on scholarship, alright dog?”

As the redshirt freshman wraps up one season and looks on to the next, he reflects on how his success on the gridiron this year can help him inspire others to reach their fullest potential.

“For all the kids who may be unrecruited out of high school and feel that they don’t have a chance,” said Mockobee. “I just tell them to stick with it. Because just like me, I didn’t think I’d ever have a shot at all, but I’ve just been working myself out and then things started lining up for me. So I just say stay at it.”

But hey…he’s not done yet! Mockobee will still take the field for the Citrus Bowl and rep Purdue one last time this season.

“Hopefully I can hit that 80 yards!”

Purdue takes on LSU in Orlando, FL in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at noon CT on ABC 25.