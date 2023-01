EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Don Mattingly was at the Night of Memories and that also meant a big fan of his was.

Casey Keone was eye catching in his favorite player’s gear. He said the local connection is a large part of the reason he’s such a big fan.

“Growing up here in Evansville, and we went to the same high school at Memorial. So a lot of kids in my age group in the 1980’s really relate to Donny. It’s pretty awesome to have him right here in Evansville,” said Keone.