WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) – Purdue fans can rejoice! A former star quarterback will be on the sidelines for the upcoming bowl game. Super Bowl champion Drew Brees will help with the coaching transition from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters.

Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach and he says he sees it as an opportunity to mentor young athletes, and represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about the program. Under NCAA guidelines, he can also take part in recruiting. Brees led Purdue to three bowl games and the school’s last Rose Bowl appearance in 2001.