HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming and Diving competed in their second attempt at the three-day A3 Performance Invitational.

While the team placed fifth overall, the Eagles broke multiple school records along the way.

Officials state USI made vast improvements from last year, totaling 366 points, where they placed last the year before. In addition to breaking ten school records, 68 season bests were posted on the weekend. Officials also say ten of the 23 recorded events in the USI swim and dive record book were broken during the weekend. 20 school records were also broken for both the men and women total.

Officials say USI had 11 top five finishes at the three-day event. Freshmen Cole Baker, Sam Smith, Brock Borak and sophomore Gabriel Groves combined for a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:24.58.

On the diving side, sophomore Lane Pollock found success in the preliminary one-meter dive event placing third with 244.1 points. Freshman Nathan Deputy placed fifth with 232.05 points. Deputy also delivered fifth place with 238.15 points in the one-meter finals. Senior Donnevun Banks placed fifth in the preliminary three-meter dive with 229.60 points. Banks placed fourth in the finals with 232.25 points.

Freshman Camden Richardson, sophomore Caleb Davis, Baker and Smith placed fifth in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:25.44 and breaking a school record.

Baker, Davis, Groves and Richardson placed fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:33.09, another school record.

Baker placed fifth as an individual in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.71, breaking another school record. Officials also say Baker finished the weekend being involved in four school records.

Smith picked up a fourth-place finish in the 00-yard butterfly with a time of 1:51.05, breaking another record by 5.12 seconds. Smith also placed fifth in the preliminaries with a 1:52.89.

Sophomore Garrett Crist, Demarkus Darensbourg, Baker and Groves finished fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay, breaking the school record.

Officials state Crist broke records in the 200 and 100-yard Backstroke and Baker broke the 100-yard Freestyle school record.

On the women’s side, freshman Hallie Miller, Reagan Holmes and sophomore Sarah-Catherine Dawson led the team with four season bests each.

Officials state they finished with five top five finishes that all resulted in school records. Freshman Hayden Shurtz, Caiya Cooper and sophomore Kate Hilgarth and Dawson placed fourth in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:57.02

Freshman Ella Johnson, Shurtz, Hilgarth and Dawson placed fifth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:48.81.

Meier and sophomore Mattilynn Smith, Cooper and Holmes took fourth in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

Sophomore Abbi Hendren, Cooper, Holmes and Meier placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Officials say Shurtz was the lone individual placing third in the 100-yard breaststroke finals recording a time of 1:03.67

Other broken school records include the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard breaststroke, 200 IM, 100-yard Butterfly and 200-yard Freestyle Relay.

Officials say the competition was stiff that featured Southern Illinois University, the University of Evansville, Bellarmine University, Valparaiso University, Eastern Illinois University, Indiana State University (diving only) and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.