EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball graduate forward Trevor Lakes (Lebanon, Indiana) was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week for his efforts in the Screaming Eagles’ wins over Anderson University and Indiana State University at Screaming Eagles Arena last week. The weekly honors are the first for Lakes as an Eagle and the firsts of his career.



The graduate forward started his week with a collegiate career-best 29-point performance in the 78-47 win over Anderson. He was 11-of-19 from the field, including four three-point field goals, and three-of-four from the stripe.



Lakes finished the week with his first double-double as an Eagle, posting 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, in the USI 88-85 overtime victory versus Indiana State on Sunday. He was five-of-11 from the field with three three-point bombs and two-of-four from the stripe. The season-high 12 rebounds featured 11 on the defensive end.



For the week, Lakes averaged 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot 53.3 percent from the field (16-30) and 38.9 percent from long range (7-18).



USI (5-5) completes and looks to sweep the three-game homestand Thursday when they host Saint Mary of the Wood College at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Eagles, who have won three of their last five games, have six players averaging in double-digits and led by senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio), who is posting 14.4 points per game. Lakes follows Simmons in the scoring column with 12.2 points per outing.



The SMWC Pomeroys are 4-7 after an 89-84 win over Oakland City University Saturday afternoon. SMWC was led by guard/forward Keith Germain, who had 27 points in the win. For the season, SMWC is led by junior guard Tarik Dixon, who is posting 15.4 points per game, and Germain, who is averaging 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest.



The game will be streaming on ESPN+ in addition to being heard on ESPN 97.7FM (http://listentotheref.com) and 95.7FM The Spin (http://957thespin.com).

Credit: USI Athletics