EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Christian School added their first high school class in 2016, meaning their sports teams had to wait a few years to be welcomed to IHSAA postseason.

In their first year of eligibility, their baseball team already accomplished something special. Players with the team not only made school history, but also made program history.

Evansville Christian took down Tecumseh, the defending 1A runner-ups in baseball, and won their first sectional championship in their first year eligible.

This season, the Eagles have dealt with adversity during the regular season and are now playing their best at just the right time.

The team tells us their sectional championship was important, but now it’s time to get back to work as they prepare for regionals.

“Baseball is an ebb and flow, you know it’s up and down all year long and you have to maintain your toughness and we just stress that to our players and you also have to have a short term memory,” says Coach Joe Paulin.

This weekend, the Eagles will have their hands full taking on Barr-Reeve in the regional round and are determined to continue accomplishing their goals.