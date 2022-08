HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Sunday, August 14 marked the biggest day in racing at Ellis Park in Henderson. The annual Ellis Park Derby had its inaugural year in 2018 and was declared a qualifying race for the Kentucky Derby in 2020. This year, the purse was much bigger. The races involved included the $200,000 Runhappy Ellis Park Derby, the $100,000 Runhappy Audubon Oaks, the $125,000 Groupie Doll, the $125,000 Runhappy Ellis Park Juvenile, and the $125,000 Runhappy Ellis Park Debutante Stakes.