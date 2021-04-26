Ellis Park is ready to get semi-back to normal this year

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) It’s officially Derby week here in Kentucky and with many excited to watch their favorite horses running, some will get watch closer to home right here in the Tri-State.

Ellis park officials say they are excited to begin their 2021 horse racing season. Due to the pandemic, most things were on delay or canceled last year. But Ellis Park officials tell Eyewitness News this year will look more promising, and they are excited to get events going, especially on Derby weekend.

“Make sure you have a little time to get you temperature checked,” says Jeff Inman, “We still have capacity restrictions. We are really looking forward to this year’s race meet we have 31 days starting on June 27th. Traditional Ellis Day is going all the way through Labor Day weekend. ”

Inman says there a lot of jockeys and their horses signed up to compete at Ellis Park that have ties to the Derby at Churchill Downs.