Ellis Park officials say they could close if a solution isn’t reached on historical horse racing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland and Red Mile in Lexington have temporarily closed after the state Supreme Court declined to reconsider its ruling that at least some of the games aren’t legal. Ellis Park officials say they could close, too, if a permanent solution is not found.

In a statement sent to Eyewitness News, General Manager of Ellis Park Jeffery Inman says –

Without the revenue associated with HHR, there is no realistic path forward for Ellis Park. Were we to rely only on Racing and Simulcast revenue, we could not even keep this 99 year old facility maintained, let alone provide the financial investment necessary to prepare for and conduct a world-class live race meet. Without HHR support, purses would drop dramatically, resulting in a greatly diminished live racing product. In short, the loss of HHR revenue at Ellis Park would likely threaten the very survival of one of Kentucky’s iconic racing venues.

Historical racing features machines allowing people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)