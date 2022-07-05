HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Another summer of horse racing is set to return to Ellis Park. The summer meet begins on Friday.

It will also be a special summer at the Henderson track. Ellis Park will be celebrating it’s 100th birthday.

Officials spent $4 million in renovations since December, including installing a new audio system in the grandstand.

“I can’t believe I’m part of this,” says General Manager Jeff Inman. “To be part of thoroughbred racing in Kentucky. A 100 year tradition in Henderson. I’m just thrilled.”