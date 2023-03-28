EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – When the pitching, batting and defense are all playing well it could lead to a bit of a win streak and for the Evansville Aces that number currently sits at nine.

Head Coach Wes Caroll says the team is playing loose, confident and full of energy which any coach would love to see from their ball club.

The Aces are one of the most experienced teams in the Missouri Valley Conference with fifth-year outfielder Eric Roberts being named the most recent MVC Player of the Week.

Roberts had four home runs in four days, scored seven runs and 10 RBI’s in their four games. He also leads the conference in home runs (nine), RBI’s (32) and stolen bases (10).

Even when asked about the award, he was grateful for the honor but attributes his success to the coaches and his teammates.

Though the Aces are taking things one day at a time, they all say their goals are to be dog-piling at the end of the conference tournament with the MVC championship in hand and a spot for them in the NCAA tournament.

Evansville will have a chance to extend that win streak on Wednesday against SEMO, when the team begins a four-game homestand.