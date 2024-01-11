EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Christian is 10-1 and now ranked No.1 in the latest AP poll for Indiana boys basketball. Last season, the Eagles fell in the sectional championship which is fueling this teams motivation.

Their only loss this season is a close one to the top 3A school in the state, Heritage Hills. That loss is part of a loaded schedule, especially for a 1A school. Their head coach, David Kruse, said that scheduling was intentional.

“We try to play bigger schools to prepare us for that tournament so we see every kind of zone and matchup,” said Kruse.

Players like Luke Davis know that the rigorous regular season will have them more prepared for the postseason.

“Because of that tough competition, we’ll be more prepared walking into sectionals this year,” said Davis.

Their senior star, Josiah Dunham, said the expectation for this team is nothing lower than a state championship. Dunham is one of the best players in southern Indiana, averaging just under 20 points per game. His coach has high praise for him.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and Josiah is the most complete player that I’ve had. He’s also the hardest worker,” said Kruse.

Kruse also mentioned that Dunham was in shooting the ball at 6 a.m. this morning. The Eagles will hope that hard work pays off to help them win a state title.