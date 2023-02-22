EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Christian High School opened just a few years ago. With that, comes a five-year waiting period to get into the IHSAA tournament.

But now that wait is over as they prepare to take on Wood Memorial. Head coach David Kruse said his team is ready to go.

“These kids are all excited. We gathered on Sunday for the drawing and brought in some former kids that made sacrifices so that this group could have this opportunity. They are eager to go,” said Kruse.

Junior Josiah Dunham knows how big this game is for their new community.

“It adds a little bit more just because it could be the first win in school history. Especially for our seniors, trying to get them a win. It would definitely be a big win for the whole ECS community,” said Dunham.

Senior Jake Schnepper knows that this is his only shot to make a run in this contest.

“With this being my senior season, this is my only chance I’ll get to play in the IHSAA tournament. So I’m going to try to accomplish as much as I can. But right now, we’re all just focused on Wood Memorial,” said Schnepper.

Kruse also said that they scheduled the toughest 1A schedule in the state to prepare. The matchup with Wood Memorial is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.