Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Desherion McBroom
Posted: Mar 5, 2023 / 11:15 PM CST
Updated: Mar 5, 2023 / 11:15 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Aces gets the 13-3 win over Bowling Green.
Glossier lovers can take full advantage of the newest catalog now available at Sephora stores nationwide, on the Sephora app and online.
To help you complete your St. Paddy’s Day look, we found awesome green nail polishes from several top brands.
If your child will play baseball or softball this spring, you’ll need to stock up on appropriate clothing and equipment.