EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Last season, Evansville Day guard Tyler Myers made a name for himself when he not only scored 50 points in one game – impressive enough – but he hit the 2,000 career points milestone.

Well now, let’s add another accolade. With 2,208 points, he is just 29 away from breaking the Evansville all-time scoring record. Former Bosse player Mekhi Lairy currently holds the record, set in 2018 with 2,237 points.

Myers is averaging nearly 32 points per game, so there’s a chance he could break that record at Day School’s home game Friday night against Tell City.