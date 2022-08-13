EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Dustbowl returned outside to Bellemeade Park giving local basketball players the opportunity to show off their skills.

The games include different divisions including middle school, high school and a men’s division.

“To this community, it means a lot bringing this back outside at the park that it started at,” Dustbowl organizer Donovan Phipps said.

The event brought players together from across the tri-state and Phipps says this event couldn’t have happened with the community’s support and their sponsors.