EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – After the conclusion of Day 2 of the Evansville City Tournament, 40 golfers will be moving on to the next round.

A constant downpour led to many golfers changing their approach to many of the holes at J.H. Fendrich Golf Course but many were still able to navigate the course pretty well.

“I got the wedge dialed in on 17 and 18,” Hoss said. “I went birdie, birdie, then I also birdied hole two and three but it was mainly just my wedges. My wedges were on today.”

Hoss is currently in 2nd place after the first weekend of the tournament.