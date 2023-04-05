HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – BP Elite Gymnastics in Evansville in home to multiple state champion gymnasts.

The owner, Breasha Pruitt founded the gym after the previous one she worked at dissolved. When that gym went under, Pruitt and her girls no longer had a place to train. So they temporarily practiced in Newbourgh and soon afterwards, Pruitt changed that.

“For us to have a forever home again, and not to be ‘gymless’ again, I needed to start a gym,” said Pruitt.

The 14 girls she started with have now turned into a few hundred. Her success can be traced partly to her coaching style which even a 10-year-old Navaeh Davis recognizes.

“She challenges you a lot. She wants you to get there and make yourself feel good and get that first place medal,” said Davis.

Her older competitors showcase it too. Riley Webber didn’t begin the sport until four years ago. Just a couple weeks ago, she medaled at the state tournament, and qualified for regionals.

“You look across the gym and see a seven-year-old learning the same skill as you. She’s told me to ‘go your own way and learn your skills as you do.’ Its really pushed me and I’ve come a long way in a few years thanks to Coach Breasha,” said Webber.

The gym had lots of success at state including the All-Around State Champion in Ariana Halbig. Two of the gymnasts will be representing them at regionals.