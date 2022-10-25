EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Memorial girls soccer team is making their final preparations as they set their eyes on the state title game.

A championship for the lady tigers would mean back-to-back 2A state titles for the program.

Memorial girls soccer head coach Angie Lensing says though they put the postseason in the back of their mind when they began this season, but once they got to postseason play, every one on the team knew what the goal was.

They will face Leo High School at 7:15p.m. CT/8:15p.m. EST on Friday in Indianapolis at Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium for the 2A state title.