EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Storms delayed the beginning of play in the annual golf tournament but golfers were still all smiles when they were finally able to tee off.

Isaac Rohleder hit his best shot of the day on the 17th hole when he sunk his eagle put from over 20 feet out.

Some of the best golfers on the course had to refigure their game plan at the early morning storm made parts of the course a little damp.

Day 2 of the tournament begins on Sunday morning with the first pairing set to begin at 6:30a.m.