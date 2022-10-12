EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Softball and Head Coach Sue Kunkle announced that Emily Goodin has been elevated to assistant coach for 2023, working primarily with USI’s pitching staff. Goodin was a volunteer assistant on the 2022 coaching staff.



Goodin helped guide the Screaming Eagles’ pitching staff in 2022 to a 2.23 earned run average, 27 complete games with 13 shutouts, and 359 strikeouts.



Overall, USI went 49-13 a season ago, including a 26-2 record in conference play, and strung together an 18-game winning streak in the middle of the 2022 season. USI Softball finished the 2022 season with a Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament title, won the NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional, and advanced to the NCAA Division II Softball National Championships.



In her first season with the Screaming Eagles, Goodin became a member of the NFCA Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year with Head Coach Sue Kunkle and Assistant Coaches MacKenzi Dorsam and Kelcey Carrasco.



Goodin had a standout career at Indiana University. A two-time Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, Goodin earned second-team All-Big Ten and third-team NFCA All-Region honors as a senior in 2021. She went 50-38 inside the circle during her career with the Hoosiers, sporting a 2.23 career ERA and 583 strikeouts.



Goodin, who was a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week in 2017, was 18-14 with a 2.05 ERA and 173 strikeouts during her senior year.



A native of Evansville, Indiana, and graduate of Mater Dei High School, Goodin graduated from Indiana with a degree in kinesiology in May 2021. She is also the older sister of USI senior pitcher/first baseman Allie Goodin .

