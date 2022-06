BUDAPEST, Hungary (WEHT) – Evansville native Lilly King got off to a slow start and was unable to catch back up to the leaders in her recent race. King was going for her third straight 50m breaststroke world title in the 50 meter pool but finished in 7th.

King won the 200 meter breaststroke on June 23 and it was her first time winning a 200 meter race in any championship event.

King will be part of the team that will represent the USA in the 4×100 medley relay.