EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – With high school marching band season underway, Evansville North High School hosted an invitational.

Bands from across the Tri-State took to the field to perform their latest shows. Memorial High School Drum Major Emma Payne tells us that their performance is all about entertainment.

“Whenever we started playing this show out back in May of last year, we talked about how we wanted the show to just be as fun as we possibly can, because we’re trying to build our program as much as we can,” says Payne. “So we’re trying to bring in lots of young people from our feeder schools. So we just designed our show to be a lot of fun and I think that it has been so far this year.”

The Reitz Memorial Tiger Band tied for first place in their class alongside the Pike Central Charger Brigade. You can find more results from today’s invitational here.