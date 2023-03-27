HENDERSON , Ky. (WEHT) – After putting in months of work on the practice field, the North Huskies are more than ready to begin the season.

With so much talent, led by a group of seniors, this team feels like they could be great once May comes around, but this year they want to focus more on one game at a time.

North is led by head coach Jeremy Jones who says his team is motivated by the way last season ended and is looking forward to showing what they can do on the field.

Senior leadership will be big for North this season as coach Jones says the past senior classes have always led the team the right way, and he expects the same from this year’s class.

North begins the season on Wednesday against Memorial.