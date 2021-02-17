Evansville Otters announce their 2021 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Otters will open their 26th season when they visit the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Ill. on May 27, kicking off the 2021 Frontier League regular season for both teams.

The Otters visit the Boomers for two games before heading on a weekend road trip to Lake Erie. Evansville hosts their home opener at Bosse Field June 1-3 against the Gateway Grizzlies.

After a six-game road swing, the Otters come back home June 11-20 for a nine-game homestand, their longest homestand of the season.

The Frontier League released the schedule for its 28th season, featuring 16 organizations playing a full 96-game schedule, and including seven new teams as part of the merger between the Frontier League and the former Can-Am League plus two expansion teams.

The Otters’ schedule will be split evenly with 48 divisional games and 48 against the Central Division of the Midwestern Conference. The Otters will matchup against Gateway and Southern Illinois 18 times, playing nine games at Bosse Field and nine on the road. Evansville will play Florence, Joliet, Lake Erie, Schaumburg, and Windy City 12 times, hosting six games and on the road for six.

Evansville is scheduled for eight weekend home series at Bosse Field in 2021, which will be the 106th anniversary of Bosse Field.

The Otters will have five six-game homestands, and their longest road trip will be a 10-game road swing Aug. 27-Sept. 6 at Gateway, Southern Illinois, and Schaumburg.

Evansville’s final regular season homestand will be Sept. 7-12 against Joliet and Lake Erie to conclude the regular season.

Due to a compressed schedule and the many logistics involved in staging the event, the Frontier League will not have an All-Star Game in 2021.

Playoffs begin on Tuesday, September 14 with the four division winners qualifying. Game times and promotional information will be released at a later date.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)