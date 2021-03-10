Evansville Otters release full schedule with home game times

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The weather is warmer and it’s almost time to play ball at Bosse Field once again! Weeks after the Otters released their 2021 schedule, the organization announced all of their home game times for the season on Wednesday.

The Otters will open up their campaign against the Schaumburg Boomers on May 27 before their home opener at 6:35 p.m. June 1 against the Gateway Grizzlies. While it’s been well over a year since the Otter hosted fans or even played a regular season game, Otters General Manager Travis Painter says they will welcome fans to Bosse Field, though Painter says they will likely not open at full capacity due to the need for social distancing.

Painter adds that the year without Otters baseball was tough, adding he looks forward to seeing crowds at Bosse Field again this year.

