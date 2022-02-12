EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over 200 wrestlers from Indiana converged at the Ford Center at semi-state, but only a portion of those wrestlers would punch their ticket to the state championships.

“Ooh’s” and “Ahh’s” mixed with chants from the crowd filled the Ford Center as athletes worked to wrestle their way to state. If you wanted to make it to state, you were going to have to earn it in every sense of the word.

For Evansville Mater Dei senior Brody Baumann, he works to keep the underclassman focused when heading into big weekends such as this one.

“Going through this before has definitely helped me to give the other guys some insight. Maybe it’s their first time wrestling at the Ford Center,” says Baumann. “Just being able to talk to those guys and walk them through it. Keep them calm and focused and ready to go has been my goal. “

The IHSAA wrestling state championships will take place on Feb. 18 and 19 in Indianapolis.