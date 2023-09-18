EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Evansville Aces men’s soccer team will have their toughest battle of the season on Tuesday when they take on #5 ranked Louisville at home. This will be the highest ranked team the Aces have hosted in five years.

The Aces will be led by interim Head Coach Robbe Tarver who is a former assistant coach for Louisville in which he was a part of the staff for three seasons.

Tarver says the team has had pockets of success this season but they want to build continuous success to carry them throughout the season, and they believe a strong showing against Louisville would be a major step in that direction.

The Aces take on Louisville Tuesday at 6:30CT at Arad McCutchan Stadium.