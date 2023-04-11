HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Thunderbolts playoff game is coming to the Ford Center.

Officials say the #5 Evansville Thunderbolts will take on the #4 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

Event organizers say Game 1 of the series will take place at the Ford Center on April 13 at 7 p.m. The theme for the night will be White-Out, so people are asked to wear white. Officials say the first 500 fans will get Thunderstix.

Tickets can be bought at Ford Center Ticket Office, Ticketmaster.com, or people can call (812) 422-BOLT to get tickets.