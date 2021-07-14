Evansville Thunderbolts release 2021-2022 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind – The Evansville Thunderbolts have released their 2021-2022 full game schedule. The Thunderbolts first home game of its fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday October 22nd against the Quad City Storm at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

Friday, Oct. 22 vs Quad City

Saturday, Oct. 23 vs Birmingham

Tuesday, Oct. 26 vs Vermillion Co

Friday, Oct. 29 vs Vermillion Co

Saturday, Oct. 30 vs Peoria

Friday, Nov. 12 vs Knoxville

Sunday, Nov. 14 vs Birmingham

Friday, Nov. 19 vs Roanoke

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs Roanoke

Saturday, Dec. 4 vs Birmingham

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs Huntsville

Sunday, Dec. 26 vs Quad City

Friday, Dec. 31 vs Peoria

Thursday, Jan. 6 vs Huntsville Friday, Jan. 14 vs Quad City

Friday, Jan. 21 vs Vermillion Co

Saturday, Jan. 22 vs Quad City

Friday, Jan. 28 vs Huntsville

Friday, Feb. 4 vs Quad City

Friday, Feb. 5 vs Vermillion Co

Thursday, Feb. 10 vs Vermillion Co

Friday, Feb. 25 vs Peoria

Friday, March 11 vs Birmingham

Saturday, March 12 vs Birmingham

Wednesday, March 16 vs Huntsville

Saturday, March 19 vs Quad City

Thursday, April 7 vs Vermillion Co

Friday, April 8 vs. Knoxville

The first visit to the Ford Center for the newest SPHL team, the Vermillion County Bobcats will be on Tuesday, October 26th. The Thunderbolts will have two, five game home stances throughout the season – the first being October 22 – October 30 and later, January 21 – February 5. Macon and Pensacola (the 2020-2021 SPHL Champions) will not visit the Ford Center this season.

The home schedule consists of 12 Friday games, 9 Saturday games, three Thursday games, two Sunday games and one Tuesday game and one Wednesday game. All weekend night games — including New Year’s Eve — begin at 7:00 p.m., while the Sunday games begin at 3 p.m. Education Day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, starts at 10 a.m.

Season tickets are as low as $21 per month. To order your tickets for next season, call 812-422-BOLT.