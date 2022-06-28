EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Thunderbolts are hitting the ice this October for their regular-season campaign! Fans will have the opportunity to see the puck drop twenty-eight times during their regular season home games.

The home opener has been set for Saturday, Oct, 22 at 7 p.m. Thunderbolts officials say they’re hosting an exciting game for school children after their first home game.

“After the home opener, the Thunderbolts will host thousands of school kids with the annual Education Day Game, slated for Tuesday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m.,” it states on a Thunderbolts media release. “Several Evansville organizations and agencies will align the lobby and concourse to further enhance the education and entertainment portions of this event.”

Officials say the team’s promotional schedule including a list of their opponents will be released very soon. Call 812-422-BOLT for information on tickets. All Thunderbolts home games are scheduled to be held at the Ford Center.