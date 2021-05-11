Evansville Thunderbolts will return to the ice this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Professional hockey will return to Evansville in the fall. The Thunderbolts will resume play.

The team has not played since March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Thunderbolts president Scott Schoenike says the staff is already at work rebuilding the roster and selling tickets. He also says the new season will be a bit of a restart for the franchise.

Schoenike tells Eyewitness News, “We got to look at this as almost like a a start up year. So hopefully we catch some of that excitement there. I hope that everyone perceives that pent up energy and how fans have been without live sports and live hockey, I guess for some time. So, you know, my expectation is it’s, we get some of that boost from that. But it’s still going to take hard work from the staff to get out there and get in front of people. The nice thing is here that the SPHL gives us a, we don’t have to sell the building out to make it work. we need to get about 2000 to 2500 fans, and that it can be a financial success.”

