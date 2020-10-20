Evansville to host 2021 Men’s Volleyball Nations League

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Team will begin its warmup for the Tokyo Olympic Games by playing its 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary matches on May 14-16 at the Ford Center.

The U.S. Men, ranked No. 3 in the world, will play No. 1 Brazil, No. 5 Argentina and No. 10 Canada in a round robin. All four nations have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GAME SCHEDULE

May 14 – Brazil vs Argentina 7:30 p.m. USA vs Canada at 4PM CDT

May 15 – Argentina vs Canada 7:30 p.m. USA vs Brazil at 4PM CDT

May 16 – Canada vs Brazil 5:30 p.m. USA vs Argentina at 2PM CDT

(This story was originally published on Oct. 20, 2020)

