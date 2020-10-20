EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Team will begin its warmup for the Tokyo Olympic Games by playing its 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary matches on May 14-16 at the Ford Center.
The U.S. Men, ranked No. 3 in the world, will play No. 1 Brazil, No. 5 Argentina and No. 10 Canada in a round robin. All four nations have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
GAME SCHEDULE
- May 14 – Brazil vs Argentina 7:30 p.m. USA vs Canada at 4PM CDT
- May 15 – Argentina vs Canada 7:30 p.m. USA vs Brazil at 4PM CDT
- May 16 – Canada vs Brazil 5:30 p.m. USA vs Argentina at 2PM CDT
You buy tickets here.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 20, 2020)
LATEST SPORTS NEWS:
- Evansville to host 2021 Men’s Volleyball Nations League
- VOTE: Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP
- VOTE: Week 9 Team Friday Play of the Night
- Home Team Friday Off the Gridiron: Playing with the Boys
- Home Team Friday: Pike Central vs North Posey (10/16/20)