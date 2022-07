EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Over 40 golfers competed in the first day of the Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament at Fendrich Golf Course.

Past champions including Kayla Osborne, Katelyn skinner and Mallory Russell each competed. Skinner and Abby Whuttington both shot a 66 on the day to lead all golfers.

There are three different divisions including the open division, senior division and super senior division.

The tournament will continue through Tuesday.