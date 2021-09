TOKYO (WEHT) – Another gold medal is coming home to Evansville. Reitz High School graduate Mikaela Jenkins took part in the gold medal 400M medley in Tokyo Thursday.

She and her Team USA teammates finished in 1st place when it was all said and done.

It now gives Mikaela her second gold medal of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. It was Tuesday Jenkins won the gold in the 100M Butterfly.