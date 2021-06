MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (WEHT) Reitz graduate Mikaela Jenkins may be close to securing a spot on Team USA and a trip to Japan to compete in the Paralympic Games.

Jenkins in competing in the US Paralympic Team Trials and has already posted the fastest time in her heats in the 100 meter breaststroke and 100 meter backstroke.

She will also compete in three other events.

Team USA will make the final selections Sunday.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2021)