EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tigers and Aces fans were entertained by a captivating halftime performance at the Memorial vs. Owensboro Catholic boys’ basketball game on Tuesday. The Spirit of Southern Indiana cheer team took the floor and dazzled the crowd with a spectacular routine.

Spirit Cheer was founded in 2009 in Evansville and is comprised of children between the ages of seven and 18 with cognitive and physical disabilities. The non-profit organization allows these kids to be a part of a fun and inclusive cheer team while promotion lots of spirit in the Tri-State.