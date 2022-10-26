VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Athletes representing the EVSC have set a new record, but it might not be what you think.

A record number of the school corporation’s student athletes, 351 of them, have earned academic “All-City Honors” this year. To qualify, the students had to receive varsity level letters and maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA.

EVSC’s athletic director Andy Owen says they’re excited to have so many accomplished student athletes and are looking forward to next year.

“In sports you’re very competitive, so obviously next year we’re going to try to beat this record because I think anybody that’s involved in athletics has that competitive attitude so we’ll continue,” says Owen. “We’ll learn from the things that made us successful and hopefully grow and gain even more students with opportunities for success on the courts, on the field and most importantly in the classroom.”

He also credits the commitment of the school corporation’s staff for this achievement.