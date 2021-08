EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The EVSC Foundation is partnering with a committee of central alumni to name the Bears football field after longtime Head Coach Mike Owen.

The EVSC Foundation and committee are trying to raise $50,000 for the turf naming project. They say that naming the field after Owen will honor his longtime commitment to the success of young people at Central High School and in the Evansville community.

Owen was the Bears head coach for 20 years. He passed away in December of 2019.