HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson County is off to a good start this season. The Colonels are 3-1, with the only loss at state power Boyle County.

The Colonels have an experienced roster, and head coach Josh Boston says that’s paying off.

“I think this is by far the most experienced team we have had,” says Boston. “We have four seniors who have started ever since they were freshmen. Ten of our eleven guys on defense are seniors. We only have one junior playing defense right now. A lot of experience is carrying over.”

The Colonels will play at Paducah Tilghman Friday night.