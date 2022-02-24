EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) University of Evansville athletic director Mark Spencer has given men’s basketball head coach Todd Lickliter a vote of confidence and asks for the fans to be patient.

In an exclusive statement to Eyewitness News, Spencer says, “I have confidence in Coach Lickliter and his staff. They are implementing a new system that has proven to work for a program at this level and has been successful with the type of student-athletes that we can attract to the University of Evansville. I recognize the frustration of our fans but we need to have patience. Coach (Marty) Simmons, (Steve) Merfeld and even Coach (Arad) McCutchan had challenges early in their tenures, but were given the time to turn things around. Once Coach Lickliter is able to recruit the type of student-athletes that work in his system, I have full confidence that we will be competitive at the highest levels for a long time to come.”

Lickliter is currently in his third season as Evansville’s head coach and has a 14-51 record. The Aces are 6-22 this season.