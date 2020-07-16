Fairfield Community High School athlete tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — Football workouts are suspended at Fairfield Community High School after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The school says it has followed all screening, social distancing and mask protocol. They don’t believe there is spread, but asks parents to monitor athletes over the next 7 days as a precaution.

Football workouts are suspended until July 22; all other sports who are currently conditioning will continue to do so.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

