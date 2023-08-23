HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Webster County High School will see a familiar face returning to coach its boy’s baseball program this season.

In a post to the school’s Facebook, the school announced that Jon Newton, who coached Webster County Boys Basketball for the 9 years prior to his departure in 2020, will come back to coach Trojans Baseball.

Newton has been the head coach of the Madisonville-North Hopkins Boys’ Basketball Team since his 2020 departure.

Newton, who was a two-sport athlete for Webster County, takes over for Jeff Givens, who coached the team to a 12-16 record last year.