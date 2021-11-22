Finally over the hump: Gibson Southern is state bound!

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) For the first time in school history, Gibson Southern will play for a football state championship.

The Titans advance to the 3A state championship, after dominant performance in semistate. Gibson Southern raced past Tri-West 44-7 to snap a streak of three straight semistate losses.

“Getting through that game was a big thing,” says senior quarterback Brady Allen. “Getting that monkey off our back. Just being able to go up there, knowing there is no pressure. It’s our last game. We can just lay everything out there. Play relaxed. Play for each other and see where things fall.”

Gibson Southern will play Brebeuf Jesuit Friday afternoon at 2:30 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2021)